Advertisement

Obituary: Fluharty, Thelma Louise

Thelma Louise Fluharty obit
Thelma Louise Fluharty obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thelma Louise Fluharty, 90, of Walker, WV went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born September 21, 1931, in Wirt County, WV, the daughter of Ray I. Weaver and June M. Smith Weaver.

Thelma was a homemaker and loved to sing in church.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen D. Richards; son, Roger D. Fluharty; sister, Cheryl Roberts; brother, Richard (Madeline) Weaver; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William P. Fluharty; son; Richard Fluharty; brothers, Gerald and Roger (Betty) Valentine; sister, Geneva Maxson; granddaughter, Carrie Jo; great-granddaughter, Abbie and grandson, Joseph.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St. South Parkersburg, WV. Burial will follow in the Pine Twist Cemetery in Wirt County. Thelma’s family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Fluharty family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run crash
Small businesses pay off from own holiday
Small business Saturday helps local business owners
James Doty
UPDATE: Man arrested after string of burglaries near Marietta
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Investigation underway after two bodies found in Athens County home
Miracle of Coats event held at North Parkersburg Baptist Church
Miracle of Coats event held at North Parkersburg Baptist Church

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ross, Bryan Dean
Sue Ellen Life Buzzard obit
Obituary: Buzzard, Sue Ellen Life
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Carroll, Charles Henry
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Goodwin, Beth Anne
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Anderson, Loretta Pinkston