Obituary: Fulks, Sr.,Herald Glen

Herald Glen Fulks, Sr., 79, of Sycamore, Calhoun Co., WV, went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV after a short illness.

He was born in Calhoun County on June 17, 1942, a son of the late Joe and Alice (Lamb) Fulks.

Herald proudly served the United States Army from 1961-1964and was stationed in Germany. He was a school bus driver for many years for Calhoun County Schools

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Evelyn Stump Fulks, and their four children, Herald Glen Fulks, Jr. (Trevia), Vickie Baker (Larry), Joanna McKown (Jeff), and Malisa Fulks, seven grandchildren, Samantha, Michael (Shannon), Alisha, and Rylee Fulks; William Baker; Jacob and Justin (Kayla) McKown; two great-grandchildren Mia and Kyler Starcher; siblings, Glenna (Richard) Perkins, Emogene King, Nellie Tiller, and Stan (Karen) Arnold; sister-in-law Marie Courie Fulks; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather, John Arnold, his sister, Betty, and her husband Thurl Metz, his brother, Robert, and his wife Jean Fulks, and his brother-in-law Garner Tiller.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, is assisting the family with the arrangements. At Mr. Fulks’ request, he will be cremated. The family will announce plans for a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to Rush Run Baptist Church in Stumptown, WV, or to your favorite charity in his memory.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

