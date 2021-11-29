Advertisement

Obituary: Fulks, Sr.,Herald Glen

Herald Glen Fulks, Sr. obit
Herald Glen Fulks, Sr. obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Herald Glen Fulks, Sr., 79, of Sycamore, Calhoun Co., WV, went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV after a short illness.

He was born in Calhoun County on June 17, 1942, a son of the late Joe and Alice (Lamb) Fulks.

Herald proudly served the United States Army from 1961-1964and was stationed in Germany. He was a school bus driver for many years for Calhoun County Schools

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Evelyn Stump Fulks, and their four children, Herald Glen Fulks, Jr. (Trevia), Vickie Baker (Larry), Joanna McKown (Jeff), and Malisa Fulks, seven grandchildren, Samantha, Michael (Shannon), Alisha, and Rylee Fulks; William Baker; Jacob and Justin (Kayla) McKown; two great-grandchildren Mia and Kyler Starcher; siblings, Glenna (Richard) Perkins, Emogene King, Nellie Tiller, and Stan (Karen) Arnold; sister-in-law Marie Courie Fulks; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather, John Arnold, his sister, Betty, and her husband Thurl Metz, his brother, Robert, and his wife Jean Fulks, and his brother-in-law Garner Tiller.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, is assisting the family with the arrangements. At Mr. Fulks’ request, he will be cremated. The family will announce plans for a memorial service at a later date.  In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to Rush Run Baptist Church in Stumptown, WV, or to your favorite charity in his memory.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run crash
Small businesses pay off from own holiday
Small business Saturday helps local business owners
James Doty
UPDATE: Man arrested after string of burglaries near Marietta
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Investigation underway after two bodies found in Athens County home
Miracle of Coats event held at North Parkersburg Baptist Church
Miracle of Coats event held at North Parkersburg Baptist Church

Latest News

Randy D. Schau obit
Obituary: Schau, Randy D.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ross, Bryan Dean
Sue Ellen Life Buzzard obit
Obituary: Buzzard, Sue Ellen Life
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Carroll, Charles Henry
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Goodwin, Beth Anne