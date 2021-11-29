Obituary: Hill, James Clark

James Clark Hill, 77 of Davisville, passed away at his residence on November 25, 2021. He was born June 4, 1944, in Wood County, a son of the late Howard E. and Clarice Johnson Hill.

Mr. Hill retired from DuPont as a Lab Technician after 32 years of service. He was a member of Tri-City Baptist Church. James served his country in the U. S. Army and later the Army Reserves accumulating over 20 years of service with the rank of E8. He was an outdoorsman who also enjoyed woodworking.

Surviving is his daughter-in-law: Kimberly Hill of Mineral Wells, grandchildren: James Hill (Macy) of Spring Hill, TN, Samantha Holcumb (Anthony) of Parkersburg, Dayton, David, James W., Delaney, Kaylee, Coleman, Katherine, Ethan, and Silas Hill along with 5 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life Judy Dix, son James M. Hill, siblings: Jean Hoff, Jack Hill, Janet Giffen, Orlan Hill, and Mike Hill along with two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services with full military honors will be Monday 11 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Joe Ward officiating. He will be laid to rest in Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

