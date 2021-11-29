Obituary: Johnston, Kenneth Paul

Kenneth Paul Johnston, 62 of Belpre, Ohio died on November 23, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on April 5, 1959, and was the son of the late Levi Curtis and Betty Pauline Halfhill Johnston. He retired from Cleveland Construction out of Mentor, Ohio following almost 20 years of service. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working with wood. He was a Marine Veteran.

Survivors include his wife Jeanne Johnston, a daughter Linda, son Michael, several brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Clete Randolph officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

