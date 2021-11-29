Obituary: Moyers, Michael Joe

Michael Joe Moyers, 41, of Parkersburg, WV passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital on November 27, 2021, after a short illness.

He was born on October 21, 1980, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Russell Lee Moyers, Sr., and Joetta Phillips Moyers.

Michael was a caring devoted father and loved his girls more than anything. He was funny and always a jokester. He was always the chef at family get-togethers. He worked in trucking in the Oil & Gas and sand industry.

He is survived by his daughters, Falyn Moyers, Leighton Moyers, and Abigayle Parsons; brothers, Rusty (Janet) Moyers and Jason (Audra) Moyers; nieces, Kylee Moyers, Sydney Moyers, and Trinity Loy; nephews, Ethan Moyers, Gavin Moyers, and Aiden Moyers; great-nephew Zandon Moyers; aunts, Peril (Larry) Gilbert, Patricia (Charles) Angell and Diana Bennett; uncle, Dale Moyers and other aunts and uncles; special cousin, Miranda Scott, Melissa Jones, Deanna Carter, and Ricky Moyers.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Russell and Betty Moyers, and his maternal grandparents, Fred and Pauline Phillips; cousin, Chris Moyers, and two uncles.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Robert Perine officiating. Michael’s family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Moyers family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.