Obituary: Rexroad, Rose Mary

Rose Mary Rexroad obit
Rose Mary Rexroad obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Rose Mary Rexroad, 84 of Parkersburg, passed away November 24, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born February 5, 1937, in Mannington, WV, a daughter of the late Everett W. and Pearl Irene Bollman Glover.

Mrs. Rexroad was a 1955 graduate of Mannington High School. She retired as the Benefits Manager for E. I. DuPont after 34 years of service. Rose Mary was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church and previously attended South Parkersburg Baptist Church. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed wintering in Florida with her husband. While there, they attended the First Baptist Church in Leesburg.

Surviving is her loving husband of 65 years, Lawrence Paul Rexroad, brother Everett “Junior” Glover of Florida, and her furry friend Cody.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Jeffrey Owen Rexroad in 1961 and sister Melba Smyton.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 AM at the Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastors Brian Leversee and Eddie Garrett officiating. She will be laid to rest in Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church 3300 Rosemar Road Parkersburg, WV 26104

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

