Obituary: Ross, Bryan Dean

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Bryan Dean Ross, 62, of Mineral Wells, WV, and most recently of Belpre, OH residing at Belpre Landing Rehabilitation Center passed away into the arms of our Lord on November 25, 2021.

Bryan was born on August 25, 1959, in Parkersburg, WV. He was the son of the late Watler P. and Eldamae Ross. He was preceded in death by his son, Brandon Dean Ross, his brother, Allen (Butch) Ross, and his beloved pet, Jack. Bryan is survived by his son, Dakota Daniel Ross (Brianna) of New Matamoras, OH, His step-daughter, Destiny Butler (Jacob) of New Matamoras, OH. There are numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and family that his memory will live on through.

A majority of Bryan’s life was spent as an over-the-road Truck Driver, the last years of which he spent at TSD Logistics before retiring in 2017. Bryan enjoyed spending time with his pet, Jack, who passed in July of this year. Some of Bryan’s other hobbies included riding his Harley with family and friends, and spending time with his son Dakota.

Services will be Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Burial will be at Merrill Chapel Cemetery.  Visitation will be Tuesday 6-8 PM and Wednesday one hour prior to the service.

