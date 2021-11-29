Obituary: Schaad, Garnet I

Garnet I Schaad, 89, of Fleming, formerly of Churchtown, Ohio, died on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Harmar Place in Marietta. She was born on April 14, 1932, in West Virginia to Hugh and Jessie Williams Sarver.

Garnet worked in the healthcare industry for over 30 years. She loved to travel and loved lending a helping hand whenever needed. Garnet enjoyed country music and playing cards, especially euchre.

She is survived by her son, Mike Schaad (Patsy) of Marietta; three daughters, Debbie Gardner (Reggie) of Marietta, Ruth Wright (Larry) of Fleming and Cindy Hesson (Steve) of Marietta; six grandchildren, Dustin Schaad, Ryan (Leah) Schaad, Sonja Butler (Rodney Dearth), Tiffany McCarty(Tim) and Josh Hesson (Amy) and Derek Hesson (Tasha); 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joseph Schaad; whom she married on March 26, 1951; her parents; and three brothers, Harrison, Alva, and Gordon Sarver.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Vigil Service held at 4 p.m. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Her family would like to thank all of the caregivers and employees at Harmar Place for their kindness and compassion. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Schaad family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

