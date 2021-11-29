Advertisement

Obituary: Schau, Randy D.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Randy D. Schau, 51, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, from a heart attack. He was born on May 14, 1970, in Beverly, Ohio.

Randy graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1988. He owned and operated Randy’s Tree Service for over 25 years. He loved farming, hunting, and his family, especially his buttercup, Reagan. Randy had a passion for his tree work and never knew a stranger, and was very outgoing.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann O’Brien Schau, whom he married on March 28, 1997; two children, Randy Dale Schau, Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO and Josie Leighann Schau (Michael Brown) of Williamstown, WV; one granddaughter, Reagan Nicole Brown; mother, Ruth Luke Francis (Sam Francis); father, Roger Schau (Edna); three sisters, Kelly (Dustin Reed), Kimberly Wagner (Jeff Augenstein) and Samantha Hardie (Roger); two stepsisters, Leslie and Kelly Riggs; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Myrtle “Mom” and Bud “Dad” Luke and Cecil and Betty Schau; and one stepbrother, Tink Riggs.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Pastor Melvin Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.   Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cawley & Peoples, P. O. Box 400, Lowell, Ohio 45744, to help offset funeral expenses. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Randy’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

