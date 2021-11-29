Obituary: Seevers, Martha Lou Schramm

Martha Lou Schramm Seevers, 84, of Marietta passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Waterview Pointe. She was born on March 17, 1937, in Marietta, a daughter of the late Edwin Earl and Marylou Klinger Schramm.

Martha was a graduate of Marietta High School, Class of 1955. She graduated from beauty school and owned and operated her beauty shop “Charmar” for many and later was a Real Estate Agent for 40 years. She was a member of Gilman United Methodist Church where she was Choir Director for many years. She was also a member of the Lady Civitans and Red Hatters.

On July 9, 1999, she married Charles Thomas Seevers who preceded her in death on November 28, 2020. Martha is survived by her sister Sandra Bateman (George) her children, her daughter Kristin Whiting (partner Shae Edghill), and son Charles R. “Rick” Whiting, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Dec. 1) at 1:00 pm at Gilman United Methodist Church with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home and at the church one hour before the service. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gilman United Methodist Church.

