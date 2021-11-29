Advertisement

Obituary: Wetherall, Sidney F.

Sidney F. Wetherall obit
Sidney F. Wetherall obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sidney F. Wetherall, 78, a life-long native of Parkersburg, WV was well-loved by all, with a story to share and always the life of the party.

He moved to South Florida in the early 1970′s and worked as an operating engineer for Florida Power & Light until he retired in 1998.  After battling leukemia for over 20 years, Sidney returned to his childhood home in Parkersburg, where he peacefully passed away on November 24, 2021.

Sidney is survived by his loving life partner, Sylvia Sumrall; his son, Sidney J. Wetherall (Kristin); daughter, Karen McClelland (Bradley) and beloved grandchildren, Julia, Lauralei, and Logan Wetherall and Brady, and Connor McClelland.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan (Burchett), as well as his parents Harold and Lou Ella Wetherall, also of Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia Society.

Per Sidney’s request, there will be no visitation or service.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Wetherall family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run crash
Small businesses pay off from own holiday
Small business Saturday helps local business owners
James Doty
UPDATE: Man arrested after string of burglaries near Marietta
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Investigation underway after two bodies found in Athens County home
Miracle of Coats event held at North Parkersburg Baptist Church
Miracle of Coats event held at North Parkersburg Baptist Church

Latest News

Michael Joe Moyers obit
Obituary: Moyers, Michael Joe
Randy D. Schau obit
Obituary: Schau, Randy D.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ross, Bryan Dean
Sue Ellen Life Buzzard obit
Obituary: Buzzard, Sue Ellen Life