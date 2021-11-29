Obituary: Wetherall, Sidney F.

Sidney F. Wetherall, 78, a life-long native of Parkersburg, WV was well-loved by all, with a story to share and always the life of the party.

He moved to South Florida in the early 1970′s and worked as an operating engineer for Florida Power & Light until he retired in 1998. After battling leukemia for over 20 years, Sidney returned to his childhood home in Parkersburg, where he peacefully passed away on November 24, 2021.

Sidney is survived by his loving life partner, Sylvia Sumrall; his son, Sidney J. Wetherall (Kristin); daughter, Karen McClelland (Bradley) and beloved grandchildren, Julia, Lauralei, and Logan Wetherall and Brady, and Connor McClelland.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan (Burchett), as well as his parents Harold and Lou Ella Wetherall, also of Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia Society.

Per Sidney’s request, there will be no visitation or service.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Wetherall family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.