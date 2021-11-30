Academic achiever of the week: Bella Schilling

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - An avid volleyball player, community volunteer, and a stellar student. That’s this week’s Academic Achiever-Fort Fry’s Bella Schilling

If Bella Schilling isn’t helping her mom with her siblings who are 4 and 7 years old, she has a laundry list of other tasks she needs to get done each day.

“I have played volleyball since my freshman year and I’ve been involved in student council. We have a program called Cadets for a Cause that does Relay for Life every year and I’m in Principal’s Cabinet,” Schilling said.

Even though she keeps a tight schedule, she is able to maintain a 3.9 GPA on top of her extracurriculars.

“Time management is definitely needed because if you don’t get stuff done then obviously the grades aren’t going to be where it’s at and you won’t be able to hang out with friends,” Schilling said.

“I know that I still need a social life to be able to manage all my school work because I would not be sane if I did all my school work and didn’t have a social life.”

While math is currently her favorite subject, Schilling said she’s not quite sure what she wants to major in college or where she wants to attend next fall. For now, she plans on just enjoying the rest of her senior year.

“I know that senior year is your last year with all the friends you’ve grown up with and I want to be able to appreciate every moment and do things like that instead of stressing myself out too much rather than being with friends and having fun.”

