Local Christmas tree farm predicting another successful year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -November is nearly over and for many, the Christmas season is in full swing. Especially at local Christmas tree farms.

Over at Caywood Christmas Tree Farms in Marietta, they have already sold several hundred trees so far this season. Helen Morrison who has owned and operated the farm for 30 years with her husband says despite the pandemic last year, they had above average customers. She said they are expecting the same to happen this year.

“We can’t quite put our finger on why this is happening but it’s great that it’s happening,” Morrison said.

“Of course, we are here to serve them and give them an experience to get out in nature and get their tree. And if they don’t want to go up on a hill and cut one and, you know, just coming out into the country and getting their tree. We also have wreaths, arrangements, and things that we do as well.”

Morrison said they aren’t experiencing any supply shortages for their decorations because they were able to order everything months in advance. The Morrison’s planted their first trees in 1984 and sold their first trees 30 years ago during the 1991 Christmas season.

