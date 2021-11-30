Marietta Community Foundation look to give back in any way

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Many people are getting into the holiday spirit by giving.

And that is what the Marietta Community Foundation is doing with its Giving Tuesday.

They are going to make up the processing fees that are going to be used during online donations made by people to the foundation.

“It definitely is the season of giving. And so, thankfully, we have a way for people to give however is most convenient for them. If they can mail in a check that’s great, give cash. And if they want to utilize the convenience of giving online they can do that. But of course nothing like that is free. So, definitely, if they are able to cover their own PayPal fees which is really helpful for us as well, but we’re happy to be able to do that on this specific day to really help people to increase their impact and let their generosity really reach its full potential,” says the foundation’s communications and programs services director, Courtney Wentz.

The foundation says that many are already providing their own donations to the organization’s many programs, including the Angel Tree program in association with the Salvation Army, and the “Imagination Library” program.

