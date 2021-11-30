November Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner - Stephanie Fobes

LOWER SALEM, Ohio (WTAP) - Kindergarten teacher Stephanie Fobes walked into the Salem-Liberty Elementary School auditorium on Tuesday morning expecting a schoolwide jump rope assembly. Instead, she was honored as the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner for November.

Teachers around her school describe her as “cheerful, engaging and empowering” while expressing that she treats everyone as an equal no matter if they are a teacher or a student. Colleagues of Fobes refer to her as a “team player” and someone who is full of trust and honesty.

Her kindergarten class recently wrote cards to individuals in nursing homes, but she says these type of activities play into a larger message she has as a teacher.

“I try to teach them to be kind to each other and to include everyone,” Fobes said. “I hope they remember me as someone who loves each of them, and I hope they always show kindness to others.”

If you have an educator you would like to nominate for the award, visit the Jan Dils Golden Apple section of WTAP.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.