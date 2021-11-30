Obituary: Buchanan, Deborah Lue (Ward)

Deborah Lue (Ward) Buchanan, 64, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away after a long illness Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg.

She was born February 28, 1957, in Marietta, Ohio, a daughter of Betty Lou Ward of Williamstown, West Virginia, and the late Delbert “Bud” Ward Jr.

Deborah was a homemaker and she enjoyed drawing and decorating, drives in the country, shopping, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother; longtime companion, Tommy McElfresh, daughter, Cassandra Layne; son, James Travis Layne (Angie); sister, Deidre Goins (Ryan); brother, Douglas Ward (Marsha); grandchildren, Hannah, Eyland, Hailey, Jaslyn, Jordyn, Payton and Paige and loyal fur companion, Pippy.

In addition to her father, Deborah was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Ward.

The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown. Her family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with Deborah’s family.

