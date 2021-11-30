Obituary: Bucina, Leslie Spindler

Leslie Spindler Bucina, 62, of Williamstown, WV passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 14, 1959, in Marietta, Ohio to Kenneth Burke Spindler and Mary Jo Dotson Kinney.

Leslie graduated from Williamstown High School Class of 1977 and WV Wesleyan College with a BS in Chemistry 1981. She had worked in the industry for the last 30 years at an environmental testing laboratory in Marietta, Ohio. She was a member of the Marietta Noon Rotary for over 20 years, serving with community projects with a focus on the scholarship committee for fundraising.

She served on several committees throughout the years for Williamstown. She was on the tree committee, parks committee, Celebration in the Park committee (Annual Fundraiser for Continuous Improvement for Tomlinson Park), and the Williamstown Pool Committee (Helping in the design and mission statement of the new city pool).

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Williamstown, serving as an Elder for a few terms and helping with the tutoring program most recently.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Jo Dotson Kinney; two sons, William Bucina (Mandy) and Christopher Bucina (Adriane); a daughter, Lauren Burns (Tanner); four grandchildren, Isabella Bucina, Amelia Bucina, Rhett Burns and Ryder Burns.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Spindler; maternal grandparents, Matt and Vorla Dotson and paternal grandparents, Butch and Marcina Spindler.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Kelli Cawley and the team at Strecker (John, Julie, Susie, and Brianna) and Leslie’s hospice team Lindsey and Elizabeth.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with Pastor Elizabeth Campbell-Maleke officiating.

Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until 12 PM at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the First Presbyterian Church in Williamstown. 314 West 5th Street, Williamstown, WV 26187.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

