Obituary: Cassandro, John (Jack) E.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
John (Jack) E. Cassandro 83 of Marietta, Ohio (formerly of Pittsburgh) passed on Tuesday, November 30th.

Jack is survived by his wife Frances and children Patricia (Joe) Balint, Lisa (Eric) Neugebauer, John (Chris) Cassandro, James (Beth) Cassandro, Paula (Bill) Bruder, sisters Audrey Parey, Regina (Dave) Blyshak, and his stepchildren Darlene Boyd of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, Michael (Kathy) Weber of Columbus, Ohio, Sheila Weber of Marietta, Ohio, Jeff (Teresa) Weber of Marietta, Ohio.

Jack is preceded in death by parents Jerry and Anna, brother Jerry, and sister Betty, and wife Patricia.

Jack worked as a salesman for Lockhart Iron and Steel in McKees Rocks, and J. Allen Steel on the North Side. Jack was a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he loved to work in his yard and watch old movies.  Also enjoyed watching children and grandchildren playing sports. Jack has 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Dr. Cawley, and the Marietta hospice nurses and aids for all the support that they provided through this difficult time.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, December 3rd at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with entombment to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.  Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 2:00 pm with the family present from 2-4 & 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

