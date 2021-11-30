Obituary: Cox, Dennis W.

Dennis W. Cox, 73, of Vienna, WV passed away peacefully Sunday, November 28, 2021.

He was born July 17, 1948, in Lubbock, TX, a son of the late Robert D. and Erma G. Ledbetter Cox.

Dennis was the Dean of Students and an administrator for Ohio Valley University where he was employed for 45 years. He started the men’s golf team at the university, where he was coach of the year and led the team to the conference championship. Dennis was an elder for 25 years at the Grand Central Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Era Cox; brother, Robert Cox (Teri) of Oklahoma City, OK; three grandchildren, Jacob, Madeline, and Claire Cox; and a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his son, Michael Robert Cox; and one brother, Kevin J. Cox.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Grand Central Church of Christ, Vienna with Minister Joe Spivy officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio Valley University, 1 Campus View Dr. Vienna or Grand Central Church of Christ, 5805 Grand Central Ave. Vienna.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.