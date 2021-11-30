Advertisement

Obituary: Dent, Jeanie “Nana”

Jeanie “Nana” Dent obit
Jeanie “Nana” Dent obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Jeanie “Nana” Dent, 74, of Parkersburg, WV passed away November 27, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 28, 1947, in Cabell County, WV, a daughter of the late Jenning Adkins and Betty Whitt Adkins.

Jeanie worked for Verizon as a long-distance operator for 34 years. She loved the beach and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Thomas Dent; daughter, Angie Dent (Larry Clark); son, Jason Dent (Theresa Kelbaugh); sisters, Pam Hupp, Anita (Gary) Harlan and Marty Hohman; grandchildren, Caitlin Starcher, Kyle Dent, and Karlee Dent, great-grandchildren, Gabi Grimm, Maggie Shreve, Harper Shreve, and James Merinar.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jeff Adkins.

A celebration gathering will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, South Parkersburg, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttman.com.

