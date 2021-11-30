Obituary: Farley, Lawrence Edmond “Toby”

Lawrence Edmond “Toby” Farley, 69 of Lowell passed away at 1:52 am, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at his home.

He was born September 22, 1952, in Cincinnati, OH a son of William H. and Virginia Fleming Farley. Toby was retired from Fenton Art Glass and attended the Salvation Army.

Toby is survived by long time companion Virginia Parish, brother Ronald (Juanita) Farley of Marietta, and 3 sisters: Billie (Chester) Sims of Marietta, Kay Farley of Marietta, Malissa (Dale) Lauderman of Marietta, and half-sister Jean (Alvin) Ludwig of Marietta and many nieces and nephews.

His parents, 4 brothers, Rick, Bobby, David, and Jim Farley, half-sister Bonnie Hardman, half brother Roger Farley preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at Lankfordfh.com.

