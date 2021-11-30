Obituary: Modesitt, Shana Lee

Shana Lee Modesitt, 49, of Parkersburg, WV passed away November 28, 2021, at her residence.

She was born April 13, 1972, in Wood County, a daughter of Linda Modesitt.

Shana was a detective with the Wood County Sheriff Department. She was a member of Murphytown Baptist Church.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Gary Parsons; brother, William; sister, Laura; lifelong pal and confidant, Jackie Hoffman.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Mary Lou Modesitt; paternal grandmother, Mae Waybright.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Hickman officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions be made to Pleasants County Humane Society.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

