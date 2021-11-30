Advertisement

Obituary: Modesitt, Shana Lee

Shana Lee Modesitt obit
Shana Lee Modesitt obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Shana Lee Modesitt, 49, of Parkersburg, WV passed away November 28, 2021, at her residence.

She was born April 13, 1972, in Wood County, a daughter of Linda Modesitt.

Shana was a detective with the Wood County Sheriff Department. She was a member of Murphytown Baptist Church.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Gary Parsons; brother, William; sister, Laura; lifelong pal and confidant, Jackie Hoffman.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Mary Lou Modesitt; paternal grandmother, Mae Waybright.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Hickman officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions be made to Pleasants County Humane Society.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Modesitt family.

