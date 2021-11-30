Obituary: Nester, Reva Hope

Reva Hope Nester, 90, of Spencer, died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Roane General Hospital, Spencer.

She was born December 8, 1930, at Spencer, the daughter of the late James E. and Grace V. Epling Nester.

Hope was a retired 43-year employee of Kellwood Company, Spencer, and a member of the First Advent Christian Church, Spencer since 1946.

Survivors include her sister, Emmogene Nester of Spencer.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 1 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Don Ramsey officiating. Burial will be in the Spencer Memorial Cemetery, Spencer.

The visitation will be one hour before the funeral service.

