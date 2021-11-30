Obituary: Randolph, Vernon Leroy

Vernon Leroy Randolph, 61, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life suddenly on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Vernon was born on July 22, 1960, in West Union, WV, a son of the late Leroy and Anna (Bunting) Randolph.

Vernon is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Lisa Randolph of Pennsboro, WV; daughter Ashley Sheets (Jonathon) of Smithburg, WV; children/grandchildren, Brier and Sebastian Randolph; grandchildren, Sawyer and Landon Sheets; and two stepsons.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Marjorie and Vivian Randolph.

Vernon courageously served in the United States Air Force. Earlier this year, Vernon had retired after working 22 years at the Bureau of Fiscal Services in Parkersburg, WV from 1998 to 2020.

He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, son-in-law, brother-in-law, father-in-law, and friend. Many will miss his laughter, jokes, funny anecdotes, and smile.

Vernon’s favorite pastime was to simply enjoy his family. He loved to watch his grandchildren play, laugh, and adored listening to their stories. His memory will go through them forever.

He will be greatly missed more than he could ever imagine.

According to Vernon’s wishes, he will be cremated. McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV will be assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

