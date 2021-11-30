Advertisement

Obituary: Rowan, Bob C.

By Phillip Hickman
Bob C. Rowan, 85, of Belpre, OH, went to be with the Lord on his birthday on November 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Union PA November 29, 1936, a son of the late Clark Rowan and Eunice (Hill) Rowan.

Bob was a member of Peoples Church, the General Manager of Astorg Motors, and was a member of Gideons International.

He is survived by his 2 sons, Rob Rowen (Meg) of Phoenix, AZ and Charlie Rowan (Kim) of Davisville, WV, 8 grandchildren, Emily, Jamie, Adam Jordan, Jessica, Melissa, Kendra, and Lindsay, 6, great-grandchildren, Knox, Declan, Braxton, Morgan, and Mason, brother, Paul Rowan (Joyce) of California, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Rowan, two sisters, Jean and Louise, and one brother, Frank.

Service will be Friday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Pastor Rick Kapple officiating.  Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden.  Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 at the funeral home.  Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

