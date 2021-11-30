Obituary: Treadway, Elmer A.

Elmer A. Treadway, 93, of Fleming, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home.

Elmer was born November 1, 1928, in Marietta, Ohio to Brady and Alta {Templeton} Treadway.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War, where he received a Purple Heart.

Elmer married Mary Ann Wells on January 25, 1952.

He was employed by Pioneer Chevrolet for over 40 years. Elmer was a member of VFW Post 5108 and enjoyed attending the O’Neill Center.

Elmer will be deeply missed by his children Teresa Casey of Williamstown, Jerry (Melinda) Treadway of Marietta, Brenda (David) Miller of Marietta, and Carol Finley of Huntington, WV; six grandchildren Trinity (Russell) Radcliff, Cierra Casey (Joshua Eden), Tracie (Jesse) Roush, Madalyn Treadway, Kelby (Leann) Williams and Caitlyn Marie Williams; six great-grandchildren; sister Naomi Green.

In addition to his parents, Elmer was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann Treadway; brother Kenneth Sr.; son-in-law Ralph Casey; great granddaughter Lily Radcliff.

Friends may call Thursday, December 2nd from 5 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park, where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the O’Neill Center or Amedisys Hospice.

