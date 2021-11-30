Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources provides safety tips and help for first-time hunters

WASHINGTON CO., Ohio (WTAP) - Deer gun season begins today in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources encourages hunters to be mindful and careful when out hunting.

Officials say to wear hunter recommended clothing, such as bright orange clothing to go along with camouflage.

And to make sure to register and have a hunting license, and to have the proper permit for deer hunting.

And make sure that everything is up-to-date.

“And there’s different kinds of permits. There’s deer management permits which are for antler-less deer only. And then there’s either sex permits which you can use to harvest the buck or doe,” says Wild Ohio Magazine managing editor, Brian Plasters.

Officials also recommend for first-time hunters to go with someone with experience.

