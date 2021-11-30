Advertisement

Operation Santa starts today

Post office kicks of Operation Santa
Post office kicks of Operation Santa(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Operation Santa is a program that allows children or families to write letters where the writer can requests specific gifts or clothing for the holidays. The letters are posted online and the public can adopt letters, they then gift the writer a gift they requested.

Operation Santa has been going on for 109 years now and it is showing no signs of slowing down. The West Virginia postal service spokesperson, Susan Wright, said that they started receiving letters at the beginning of November.

“Well the holiday peak season is the busiest time of the year for the postal service so I think it speaks volumes about how important this program is and how much pride we have in being able to offer it to the public because we want everyone to have happy holidays,” said Susan Wright.

They will stop taking letters on December 10th and for anyone who adopts letters the post office asks that you mail the package by December 18th.

