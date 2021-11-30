Parkersburg Area Community Foundation launches Give Local MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation partnered up with Superior Toyota Hyundai for the launch of Give Local MOV.

The non-profit is kicking off its ninth annual Give Local MOV campaign today.

It connects the community with local non-profits to raise money, awareness and support for the organizations that the foundation covers.

They are getting things started with the dealership business that is gifting them with a check worth over $30 thousand.

“So, Superior Toyota Hyundai is providing our lead sponsorship for our giving day. And what their money is going to be used for is to provide matching funds on May 3rd. So that when donors give their gifts will be matched. So that’s what we’re really celebrating is their community spirit and their giving back to our area,” says the foundation’s development and communications officer, Julie Posey.

The foundation says that they are thankful for this partnership.

“What we really like is that we get to touch many non-profits, in the neighborhood of 50 non-profits will benefit from this fundraiser. So, we’re glad to be a part of it,” says Superior Hyundai owner, T.R. Hathaway.

Last year, Give Local MOV raised more than $500 thousand for 60 local programs, causes and organizations.

This year, the foundation hopes to have at least $175 thousand available in matching funds to spark local giving.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.