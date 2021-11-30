Porch pirate prevention

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This time of year shows increased numbers in stolen deliveries due to the increase of packages being delivered. Residential areas are key spots for porch pirates to strike and take packages that you have worked hard for.

Luckily there are ways to protect your packages and deter porch pirates from showing up to your house.

“When you order something whether it’s online or coming through the mail. There are some things you can do like require a signature. A lot of times you can schedule delivery times. There is now locations you can schedule so they can deliver to a third party to pick up. So I know Amazon locker and those type things sometimes are available,” said Vienna police chief Mike Pifer.

Pifer also said that security systems or signs in your yard are ways to help prevent stolen packages. Vienna police encourage people if they see something to say something.

These tips do not ensure that your packages will not be stolen but officials say they think believe it will reduce the risk.

