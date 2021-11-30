Advertisement

Reward offered for Marietta arson conviction

The upper back part of the Alpha XI Delta Sorority house saw the most damage from the fire.
The upper back part of the Alpha XI Delta Sorority house saw the most damage from the fire.(WTAP News)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A reward is being offered to anyone who can help investigators solve an arson case that damaged a historic Marietta College sorority house.

State and local authorities are still trying to figure out what started the fire Alpha Xi Delta on November 9.

Officials believe the fire was started on purpose, but no arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking for any information that could help them solve the case, as well as pictures and videos of the house from before or during the fire.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting the blaze.

Anyone with tips, pictures, or videos can call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Marietta Fire Department at 740-376-2007.

Tips can also be sent in through the Marietta Police Department’s website.

