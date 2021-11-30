Advertisement

Special meeting held by Belpre City Schools

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -Belpre City Schools held a meeting to discuss future plans.

School officials gathered to discuss plans on improving the district.

The board unanimously agreed on a request for the construction of a new middle and high school, as well as improving the sites and acquiring real estate.

And a $40 million bond is being requested.

Officials say that the board will finalize the project request during its next meeting on December 20.

And the district will be hosting several additional community engagement opportunities for voters to learn more about the proposal after the new year.

