UPDATE: Police investigating suspicious death as a homicide

By Samantha Cavalli and Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are investigating the suspicious death reported Monday evening as a homicide.

Police Captain Scott Elliot says the victim is a female, but he could not release any names while the family is being notified of her death.

The woman’s body was found by police doing a welfare check around 5:20 p.m. Monday at a home on the corner of Latrobe and 13th Streets.

It has since been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Police did not name any suspects in the case.

Captain Elliot says the public has nothing to fear.

Parkersburg Police say they are investigating a suspicious death on the corner of 13th and Latrobe Street. Details are limited right now. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

