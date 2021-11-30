UPDATE: Police investigating suspicious death as a homicide

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are investigating the suspicious death reported Monday evening as a homicide.

Police Captain Scott Elliot says the victim is a female, but he could not release any names while the family is being notified of her death.

The woman’s body was found by police doing a welfare check around 5:20 p.m. Monday at a home on the corner of Latrobe and 13th Streets.

It has since been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Police did not name any suspects in the case.

Captain Elliot says the public has nothing to fear.

