Williamstown football heads to the West Virginia state champioship

By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown football team will play Ritchie county on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Wheeling Island stadium in Wheeling, West Virginia.

The team is seeking their third state title in 13 years. Some residents are excited for the upcoming game because of the way the football team brings the community together on Friday nights.

“Well I am definitely really excited because I’ve never been able to actually go to one because I was too young or I haven’t had a ride. But this year I am definitely going to it and I’m really excited and I hope they can bring it home. It’s not everyday where something like this can happen,” said Zander and Chase who are fans of the football team.

