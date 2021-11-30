WTAP hosts happy paw-lidays event for local humane societies

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP has partnered with local humane societies in order to collect donations for our furry friends.

Treats, food, toys and cleaning supplies are needed for the animals. An event will be held at the WTAP news station to raise donations for the animals on December 17 from 9 A.M to 6 P.M.

Parkersburg humane society executive director Gary McIntyre says it means the world to him to see the boxes fill up.

”It certainly shows that people regardless of situation, people love animals. We have lots of younger children that during their birthdays will celebrate somehow and ask people to bring items or they’ll raise money and buy the items to bring them in,” said McIntyre.

The humane society said that the donations will allow for building funds in other ways such as cleaning and upgrades for the animals.

