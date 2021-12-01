Bob Costas visits Parkersburg HS for Sports in American Culture class

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Sports in American Culture class is continuing to give students the chance to talk to high-profile guests.

And the class continues this with a sports broadcaster of over 40 years and has covered everything from a dozen Olympics and championship games, Bob Costas.

He is best known for his storytelling and longform interviews in his broadcasting work.

“I always embraced the excitement and the drama and the shared experience. And bringing that to people in an entertaining way,” says Costas.

Students got a chance to ask Costas about some of his favorite moments and people he interviewed.

Some even asked about his beginnings with the Syracuse Blazers minor league hockey team, his Vince McMahon interview, getting a call from OJ Simpson during the infamous police chase. And his 1958 Mickey Mantle card that he carries with him every where.

Students say that they were excited to get someone as prolific as Costas.

“We’re all really big sports fans,” says Donovin Lamm. “So, to see a really big figure come in and talk to us, it’s pretty exciting. Everybody’s heard his voice. He’s made really big calls. Like everybody’s heard him call the Bulls-Jazz 1998 NBA Finals, everybody has heard that call. So, to have a figure like that, it’s really cool for all of us.”

Costas also provided students with helpful advice.

Including his thoughts on how to be successful.

“There’s many definitions of success,” says Costas. “But one that works for me is doing something you love and believe in, and doing it as well as you’re capable of doing it.”

