Gov. Justice, Babydog celebrate school vaccinations in Wirt County

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - The governor and his English bulldog made their way to Wirt County Tuesday.

The Wirt County Primary Center and its students hosted Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog, as the school was presented with a $50,000 check, as winners in round three of the “Do It For Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes.

It’s the first school in the area honored in the contest, which rewards West Virginia students and their schools for getting COVID-19 vaccines.

Wirt County School Superintendent John McKown says the school system encourages vaccinations without mandating them.

”This is a family decision for parents to have conversations with their family doctor,” McKown told us, “and to make a decision, family by family. Wirt County Schools has been forceful in trying to promote that. We have left that a family decision for parents and doctors to make.”

The governor threw a party for the middle school students, featuring gifts and pepperoni rolls-and they all had their chances to meet and pet Babydog.

Justice told us he’s hopeful news over the holiday weekend of the emerging omicron variant will encourage more people to be fully vaccinated, and get a booster shot.

“If you’re over 50 years of age and you made the decision to get your shots, how can you not get the booster? How in the world can you take this level of chance?” Gov. Justice later said at his Tuesday COVID-19 briefing. “We know without any question that their immune systems are now tremendously reduced from when they got their second vaccine. Those people are exposed beyond belief.”

