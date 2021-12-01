Holiday Tree Walk opens tonight in East Muskingum Park

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A unique holiday display opens tonight in East Muskingum Park.

It’s called the Holiday Tree Walk and it’s presented by Marietta Main Street.

According to the organization, the display features decorated trees lining the walkway from Front Street to the park’s gazebo.

Event organizers say the trees were set-up by Greenleaf Landscapes.

Marietta Main Street says each tree was “adopted...” sponsored by local businesses, organizations, and families.

The title sponsor for this year’s Holiday Tree Walk is the Marietta Noon Lions Club.

Sara Camacho, the club’s secretary says the ...Tree Walk is a great option for people who love Christmas lights or who “want to come out and see Santa. They will have cocoa and cookies with Santa over the next few weekends.” She says information for that can be found on Marietta Main Street’s Facebook.

The Lions Club says they are planning an additional display called “Holiday Under the Stars” that will light up the entire park next year.

You can see a preview of some of the decorations for that event on the gazebo.

Officials say money brought in from tree adoptions went back to the Marietta Main Street organization.

