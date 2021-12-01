I 77 Ohio rest stop to close December 1

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says the Interstate 77 rest stop in Washington County will close December 1.

The building will be demolished during the winter, and construction on a new building to replace it will begin in March.

The rest stop, first built in 1987, is located 3.5 miles north of Marietta. Nearby rest stops are located in Williamstown and Mineral Wells. The nearest Ohio rest stop is located just north of the Guernsey County line.

