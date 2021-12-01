Obituary: Kuhl, Steven Wayne

Steven Wayne Kuhl, 63, of Vienna, WV, passed away at his home, November 28, 2021.

He was born February 5, 1958, in Parkersburg WV to the late Rosalee Kuhl Radcliff and Kenneth Kuhl of Mineral Wells, WV.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1976 and went into the Marine Corps, where he was enlisted for 4 years. After he left the Marine Corp he held various positions including welding, oil field operator, hazardous materials remediator, aluminum manufacturing, and long-haul truck driver. He retired as a general contractor.

He is survived by three sisters, Debra Kuhl (Julian) of Atlanta, GA, Karen Norman of Charleston, SC, and Melissa Colley of Raleigh, NC. Nieces, Trisha Hodges of Kenna, WV, Meredith DeLaRosa of Deland, FL and Morgan Elson of Magnolia, DE and nephews, Eric Kuhl of Watertown, TN, Justin Kuhl of Cottageville, WV, and Conner Norman of Vienna, WV. Great-nieces, Emilee and Alyssa Jordan of WV and Chloe Kuhl of TN and great-nephews, Caden and Cooper Kuhl of TN and Jalen DeLaRosa of FL.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gregg Kuhl of Spencer, WV, and a stepfather, Dale Radcliff of Mineral Wells, WV.

Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Sunset Memory Gardens and services will be held at a later date.

