Obituary: Modesitt, Roger D.

Roger D. Modesitt, 74, of Parkersburg passed away unexpectedly on November 26, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born September 25, 1947, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Carl Raymond and Ruby C. Vincent Modesitt. He was retired from O’Ames as a custodian after 30 years of service. Roger was an avid fan of Mountaineer athletics and Cincinnati Reds. He was a member of the Mineral Wells Church of Christ. He will be missed by his family as well as his special friends at The Locker Room.

Roger is survived by a sister, Carol Fleak; a brother, Randy Modesitt (Charlotte); nieces and nephew, Brittany Gray, Kyle Fleak, Samantha Fleak, Courtney Modesitt, Dr. Brad George, and Sean George; and several great-nephews and great-nieces.

Funeral services will be Noon Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg with Larry Wigal officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

