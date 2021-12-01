Advertisement

Obituary: Ware, W. David

W. David Ware Obit
W. David Ware Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

W. David Ware, 74, of Parkersburg went to be with the Lord November 30, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born August 2, 1947 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Warren Howard and Betty Lucille Hopkins Ware. David was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was owner/operator of Red Hill Radiator in Parkersburg. He attended Walker United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Heck Ware; two sons, Nathan David Ware (Michelle) and Timothy Ware; a brother, Melvin Lee Ware (Cindy); sister-in-law, Jenny Ware; two grandchildren, Anna Ware and Alex Ware; and several nieces, nephews and special cousins.

In addition to his parents David was preceded in death by a brother, Randall Eugene Ware.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg with Rick Haught officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Walker, WV. Visitation will be Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious death investigation on 13th and Latrobe
UPDATE: Police investigating suspicious death as a homicide
I 77 rest stop near Marietta to close December 1
I 77 Ohio rest stop to close December 1
The upper back part of the Alpha XI Delta Sorority house saw the most damage from the fire.
Reward offered for Marietta arson conviction
Shana Lee Modesitt obit
Obituary: Modesitt, Shana Lee
Josiah Bellar enters guilty plea
Josiah Bellar enters guilty plea

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Modesitt, Roger D.
Steve Kuhl obit
Obituary: Kuhl, Steven Wayne
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mayle Jr., Howard
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Albert, Deborah Louise