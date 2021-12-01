Obituary: Ware, W. David

W. David Ware, 74, of Parkersburg went to be with the Lord November 30, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born August 2, 1947 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Warren Howard and Betty Lucille Hopkins Ware. David was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was owner/operator of Red Hill Radiator in Parkersburg. He attended Walker United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Heck Ware; two sons, Nathan David Ware (Michelle) and Timothy Ware; a brother, Melvin Lee Ware (Cindy); sister-in-law, Jenny Ware; two grandchildren, Anna Ware and Alex Ware; and several nieces, nephews and special cousins.

In addition to his parents David was preceded in death by a brother, Randall Eugene Ware.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg with Rick Haught officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Walker, WV. Visitation will be Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.