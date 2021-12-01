Parkersburg Rotary Club plants tree with the help of Mon Power

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Rotary Club is getting started on a forestry project with the help of Mon Power.

The company is giving the rotary club two trees this to kick off a new project.

Which is is encouraging urban forestry in Parkersburg.

The club’s president, Dr. Chris Gilmer, says that this is in association with the Parkersburg Tree Commission. And that this will be the start of a tree planting plan until arbor day of 2022.

“Well, obviously, it’s an environmentally sensitive and conscious thing to do. Because trees create the very air that we breathe. But we also want to create an aesthetically pleasing and beautiful place for our children to grow up and for our visitors and for people who live in this community. So, we think that a beautiful forest right within the city with beautiful trees is one terrific way to go about doing that,” says Dr. Gilmer.

The rotary club is using a matching grant from the rotary foundation to purchase trees to replace older and dying trees in the city’s parks.

