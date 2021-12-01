Advertisement

Sherman scores 18 as West Virginia tops Bellarmine 74-55

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) -

Taz Sherman scored 18 points and West Virginia pulled away in the second half to beat Bellarmine 74-55.

Sherman sank 7 of 12 shots from the floor for the Mountaineers (6-1), who improved to 4-0 at home.

Sean McNeil hit two 3-pointers and scored 14. Jalen Bridges had nine rebounds as West Virginia won the battle of the boards 41-31.

The Mountaineers, who led 37-30 at halftime, got a 3-pointer from McNeil to cap a 6-0 run to open the second half that pushed their lead to double digits 43-30 with 17:19 left to play.

The Knights, who have played the toughest schedule to date with road losses to top-five teams Gonzaga, Purdue and UCLA, never got closer than 12 after that.

Dylan Penn paced Bellarmine with 16 points and five assists.

