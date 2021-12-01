Trolley tour offers unique way to view holiday lights

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This holiday season, one Marietta man is offering people a unique way to enjoy the city’s holiday lights.

You may be familiar with Trolley Tours of Marietta, the historic tours of the city led by Harley Noland... and for the first time, Noland says he will be offering a trolley tour of the city’s holiday lights.

Officials say the lights in Marietta were recently recognized at the state level.

They are being included in this year’s Ohio Holiday Lights Trail.

That honor comes from the State Department of Development and Tourism.

Noland says his trolley tour is a unique way to see these lights and more...

“So, if there is a beautiful house on 5th Street that is illuminated with Christmas lights,” Noland says, “you’ll also hear something about the history, the construction date... and so, it’s more than just staring at pretty Christmas lights. You’ll learn some of the history of Marietta.”

Noland says his holiday lights tours will begin this Friday and run every Friday and Saturday through the 18th.

He says reservations are required and can be made by calling 740-350-9852.

More information can be found on the “Trolley Tours Marietta” Facebook page.

