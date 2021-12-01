Advertisement

Vienna community in the Christmas spirit following the Holly Days Tree Lighting

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna community gathered Tuesday night at Jackson park for the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree.

After having to cancel its tree lighting ceremony last year due to the pandemic, the Holly Days Tree Lighting was back in full swing.

The tree lighting is an annual tradition and a sign of things getting back to normal. Members of the Vienna community were excited for its return.

Mayor Randy Rapp said a few words and led the countdown of the lighting of the tree.

The Jackson Middle School Choir, Greenmount Elementary School Choir, and Vienna Elementary School Choir all gave musical performances as well.

The event was capped off with hot chocolate and cookies to ring in the Christmas spirit.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious death investigation on 13th and Latrobe
UPDATE: Police investigating suspicious death as a homicide
(MGN)
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash released on bond
Michael Joe Moyers obit
Obituary: Moyers, Michael Joe
Randy D. Schau obit
Obituary: Schau, Randy D.
Chad Wilson is accused of setting a Little Debbie box truck on fire.
New trial date set for man accused of burning snack truck

Latest News

Thanksgiving meal prepared.
High On Hope/Reach Pot-Luck Thanksgiving meal
WTAP News @ 6 - Your Good News - clipped version
WTAP News @ 6 - Your Good News - clipped version
Black Lives Matter protests continue in Marietta
Castle Museum reopens