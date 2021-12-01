Vienna community in the Christmas spirit following the Holly Days Tree Lighting

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna community gathered Tuesday night at Jackson park for the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree.

After having to cancel its tree lighting ceremony last year due to the pandemic, the Holly Days Tree Lighting was back in full swing.

The tree lighting is an annual tradition and a sign of things getting back to normal. Members of the Vienna community were excited for its return.

Mayor Randy Rapp said a few words and led the countdown of the lighting of the tree.

The Jackson Middle School Choir, Greenmount Elementary School Choir, and Vienna Elementary School Choir all gave musical performances as well.

The event was capped off with hot chocolate and cookies to ring in the Christmas spirit.

