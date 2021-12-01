West Virginia taking applications for heat assistance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is accepting applications for its Low-Income Energy Assistance Program from December 1 to January 31.

Officials say the program is supposed to help low-income households pay heating bills during the winter.

Families who qualify must be at or below 60 percent of the state median income.

Below is a list provided by the DHHR of the maximum gross monthly incomes that qualify for the program based on the number of people in the home.

One person: $2,005/month

Two people: $2,621

Three people: $3,238

Four people: $3,855

Five people: $4,472

Six people: $5,088

Seven people: $5,204

Eight people: $5,583

Nine people: $6,150

10 people: $6,718

For any additional people, the DHHR says to add $567.

If there is an emergency, applicants need to contact the DHHR for a case evaluation.

The DHHR says it may stop taking applications before January 31, if the program runs out of money before that date.

Applications are available online at www.wvpath.org and may also be obtained at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging. Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant's county of residence. A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx or by calling 304-352-4431. Mailing the application to any other office or to a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit processing the application.

