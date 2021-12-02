Athens Mayor elected to National League of Cities Board of Directors

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) -The Mayor of Athens is hoping to advocate for communities across the Mid Ohio Valley in his new role with the National League of Cities.

Mayor Steve Patterson was recently elected to the National League of Cities Board of Directors. The National League of Cities is made up of nearly 2,5000 cities across the country. Patterson said he’s on multiple committees with the league but that this will be his first time as a Board member. He said he plans on advocating for state and federal support to improve infrastructure and broadband access.

“This is the stuff I enjoy because I’m helping continually advocate for our region and making sure attention is drawn to our region. We’re not to be forgotten,” Patterson said.

“Athens has a lot of great things going on, I would say that Parkersburg, Vienna, Huntington, all of our partners up and down the Ohio Valley are doing some really cool and wonderful things as well and it’s just making sure that Federal and State reps know what we are doing and making sure we can advocate for them.”

Patterson said he will also push for a census recount after he and several other mayors from college towns believe their census numbers are incorrectly low due to many students not being on campus and taking remote classes last school year. Patterson said in addition to his new role with the National League of Cities, he was also appointed to the Board of Trustees for the Ohio Municipal League.

