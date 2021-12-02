Advertisement

Fire in Washington Co. destroys barn

A fire on Zion Ridge Road completely demolishes a barn.
A fire on Zion Ridge Road completely demolishes a barn.
A fire on Zion Ridge Road completely demolishes a barn.(Jack Selby)
By Zach Miles
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Muskingum Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday morning on Zion Ridge Road in Washington County which resulted in a total loss of a local barn.

It’s believed that it was an electrical fire started by the dryer that was located inside the barn.

Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 7 a.m., and the fire took around two hours to completely put out.

There were no reported injuries, and the Fearing Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Newport Volunteer Fire Department and the Reno Volunteer Fire Department all assisted the Muskingum Fire Department with the fire.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious death investigation on 13th and Latrobe
UPDATE: Police investigating suspicious death as a homicide
I 77 rest stop near Marietta to close December 1
I 77 Ohio rest stop to close December 1
Shana Lee Modesitt obit
Obituary: Modesitt, Shana Lee
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Modesitt, Roger D.
FILE - This is a June 20, 2016, file photo showing West Virginia University president E. Gordon...
WVU Faculty Senate set to hold vote of no-confidence in Gee, Reed

Latest News

Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 12/2/21
Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.
Prairie Farms selling Marietta plant
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Owners of local wendy's deliver breakfast to Parkersburg PD
Owners of local Wendy’s deliver breakfast to Parkersburg Police Department