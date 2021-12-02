Fire in Washington Co. destroys barn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Muskingum Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday morning on Zion Ridge Road in Washington County which resulted in a total loss of a local barn.

It’s believed that it was an electrical fire started by the dryer that was located inside the barn.

Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 7 a.m., and the fire took around two hours to completely put out.

There were no reported injuries, and the Fearing Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Newport Volunteer Fire Department and the Reno Volunteer Fire Department all assisted the Muskingum Fire Department with the fire.

