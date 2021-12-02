Commission looking into ARP money for MOV airport

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission will find out whether a project at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport is eligible for American Recovery Act money.

The commission Thursday discussed a request from airport management, for $1.4 million for major renovations of buildings on the airport grounds.

They include roof repairs to airport hangar #4 and the old airport terminal-the latter more recently used by the Civil Air Patrol-and repairs of erosion problems.

The commissioners approved investigating to determine if ARP funds can be used to fund the repair projects.

Wood County has $16 million in Recovery Act money, that was allocated in the bill approved by Congress in early 2022.

