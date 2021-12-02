Commission looking into ARP money for MOV airport
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission will find out whether a project at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport is eligible for American Recovery Act money.
The commission Thursday discussed a request from airport management, for $1.4 million for major renovations of buildings on the airport grounds.
They include roof repairs to airport hangar #4 and the old airport terminal-the latter more recently used by the Civil Air Patrol-and repairs of erosion problems.
The commissioners approved investigating to determine if ARP funds can be used to fund the repair projects.
Wood County has $16 million in Recovery Act money, that was allocated in the bill approved by Congress in early 2022.
